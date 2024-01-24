'I Want My Daughter Back...': A Mother's Fight Against German Child Services

It was only a week later that Ariha saw her parents, who have only met her in foster care since.

Even after the hospital, which initially informed child services of the injury, ruled out sexual abuse in December 2021, and the police investigation was closed without any charges in February 2022, child services continued the case to terminate their parenting rights.

Over the course of 2022, a court-appointed psychologist conducted a comprehensive psychological assessment of the parents, completing the evaluation in the same year. The expert recommended that the child should be placed in a parent-and-child facility with either parent, while the other parent should have regular visitation rights.

However, Jugendamt moved Ariha to a facility for "children with special needs" two hours away from Berlin, where she remains as of now, Dhara Shah told The Quint.

On 13 June 2023, the court granted Ariha's full custody to the German Child Services and terminated the Shahs' parenting rights.