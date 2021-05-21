Akhil Gogoi Allegedly Manhandled Before Taking Oath as MLA

This is what jailed activist Akhil Gogoi told media persons outside the Assam Assembly in Dispur.

It was a chaotic scene outside the Assembly, as Gogoi was brought from the Guwahati Medical College Hospital in a bus.

Gogoi alleged that the cops and COVID workers on duty treated him like an animal, pushing and misbehaving as he was being ushered into the Assembly.

After testing for COVID, Gogoi was brought to the Assembly for his swearing-in ceremony.