Lav Kush Ramlila Is Back After a Year

2020 is the only time in it's 39 years history that Lav Kush Ramlila was not performed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we celebrate festivals. With restrictions for more than a year now, many customary big-scale celebrations have been cancelled over the last two years, including the Ramlila performances.
Lav Kush Ramlila committee, one of Delhi's oldest and iconic Ramlila organisers, has been organising Ramlila performances at Red Fort in Delhi for 39 years. Last year, they eagerly waited for the guidelines to arrive till the last minute. But since the guidelines came only two days prior, it wasn’t possible to pull off the event on such a short notice.
In 2021, with decreasing cases after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some restrictions have been lifted. Finally, the Lav Kush Ramlila were given the permission for open-air performance at the Red Fort, albeit with a seating capacity of only 600 people.
The Quint spoke with the cast of Lav Kush Ramlila, who told us how much they missed performing at the Red Fort last year.
This year, the preparations started way in advance. Apart from a brand-new cast, new, bigger stage is being built, and new costumes, jewellery, scenes, songs, and performances have been added. The intention is to make up for the lost year.
Safety arrangements have been made for all the cast and crew. All the performers have been fully vaccinated, and the sanitisation of costumes, wigs, make-up kits, and props is also being done thoroughly.
Also, the arrangements have been done to broadcast the Ramlila live.
