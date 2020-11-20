How a Band of Chennai Artists Killed Lockdown Blues with Music

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui

Producer: Smitha TK

This coronavirus lockdown brought in a lot of despair, uncertainty and pain but in its wake, many artists unlocked their creative genius and made unique works of art. Rise, a musical production conceptualised by a Chennai-based Carnatic ensemble is an amalgam of spoken word, illustration and music, that was arranged and produced remotely.



The group that calls itself ‘A Carnatic Quartet’, comprises of violinist Shreya Devnath, Praveen Sparsh on mridangam, Mylai Karthikeyan on nadaswaram and two alternating thavil artistes Adyar G Silambarasan and Gummudipoondi R Jeevanandham.

Praveen describes their composition as “a union of traditional instruments that tries to make music without any barriers.” What began as one-minute videos on Instagram, turned into a beautiful project with these musicians from distinctly different backgrounds, who have been playing together since December 2019. On seeing one of the videos, the organiser of their spring tour in the United States, Dhvani India, which was scheduled in March, but was cancelled, commissioned a 90-minute production in this format.

Meet the violinist, Shreya Devnath

Meet thavil artiste Adyar G Silambarasan

Meet thavil artist eand Gummudipoondi R Jeevanandham

Meet Mylai Karthikeyan, the nadaswaram player

Meet Praveen Sparsh, the mridangam player