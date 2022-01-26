India's 26 Achievements Over the Years & Our Hopes for Change Ft. 'Bharat' Kumar

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
This Republic Day, The Quint lists out the 26 biggest achievements of India since 1948, with a list of things we hope to see in the future.
1948: Hockey team won the first gold at the Olympics.
Our Hope: Like cricket, hockey should also be a hit.
1950: Constitution of India came into force.
Our Hope: Every citizen understands their rights and fundamental duties.
1951: Country's first IIT opened in Kharagpur.
Our Hope: Good-quality primary schools in our villages.
From the first election in 1952 till now, democracy has prevailed.
Our Hope: End of money-power-polarisation in elections.
1958: 'Mother India' nominated for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Our Hope: Oscar for The Best Film.
1961: The country got its first AIIMS and IIM.
Our Hope: Efficient medical systems in every city. One shouldn't have to run to the big cities for treatment.
1961: Goa became a part of India.
Our Hope: Release our land from the occupation of China.
1964: Lal Bahadur Shastri started the Green Revolution.
Our Hope: Farmers enjoy the freedom to market their produce at a fair price.
1968: India's first submarine arrived from Soviet Russia.
Our Hope: To become self-reliant in military technology.
1970: White Revolution led to increasing milk production.
Our Hope: End of milk adulteration.
1974: India conducted a nuclear test in Pokhran.
Our Hope: India becomes a leader in clean energy through nuclear power.
1982: Colour TV broadcast for the first time in the country.
Our Hope: Freedom from unjust censorship.
1983: India's victory in the Cricket World Cup.
Our Hope: We join top nations in the Olympic medal tally.
1991: Liberalisation of Indian economy.
Our Hope: Business to be free from supply-chain complexity.
1993: Panchayati Raj system came into force for the first time.
Our Hope: Essential facilities in all our villages.
1995: The day the first mobile call was made in India.
Our Hope: World dominance of India-manufactured mobile phones.
1995: Internet access to the public.
Our Hope: Internet freedom.
1997: Kalpana Chawla becomes the first Indian-origin woman to go into space.
Our Hope: Together, we smash the patriarchy, desi style!
1999: India beat Pakistan in Kargil War.
Our Hope: End to hostility, and growth of our homogeneous culture.
2005: Right to Information Act came into force.
Our Hope: Respect for the law.
2009: Right to Education Act introduced.
Our Hope: End of child labour.
2014: India becomes the first and only country to reach Mars in its first attempt with the Mangalyaan mission.
Our Hope: Launch of India's first crewed spaceflight.
2015: Smart City scheme in many states.
Our Hope: Every city in the country becomes a Smart City.
2017: GST launched in the country.
Our Hope: Mechanism for transparency in the law.
2018: SC reads down Section 377, under which, homosexual relationships were an offence.
Our Hope: Freedom to love whoever we want, no matter the gender, caste, religion, or culture.
2022: 162 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered.
Our Hope: Booster doses for everyone!
And of course, bye-bye to COVID!
