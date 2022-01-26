India's 26 Achievements Over the Years & Our Hopes for Change Ft. 'Bharat' Kumar

This R-Day, we capture India's journey through its achievements and the changes we hope to see in the future.
Zijah Sherwani
Videos
Published:

Image used for representational purposes.

|

(Photo: The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>

This Republic Day, The Quint lists out the 26 biggest achievements of India since 1948, with a list of things we hope to see in the future.

1948: Hockey team won the first gold at the Olympics.
Our Hope: Like cricket, hockey should also be a hit.

1950: Constitution of India came into force.
Our Hope: Every citizen understands their rights and fundamental duties.

1951: Country's first IIT opened in Kharagpur.
Our Hope: Good-quality primary schools in our villages.

From the first election in 1952 till now, democracy has prevailed.
Our Hope: End of money-power-polarisation in elections.

1958: 'Mother India' nominated for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Our Hope: Oscar for The Best Film.

1961: The country got its first AIIMS and IIM.
Our Hope: Efficient medical systems in every city. One shouldn't have to run to the big cities for treatment.

1961: Goa became a part of India.
Our Hope: Release our land from the occupation of China.

1964: Lal Bahadur Shastri started the Green Revolution.
Our Hope: Farmers enjoy the freedom to market their produce at a fair price.

1968: India's first submarine arrived from Soviet Russia.
Our Hope: To become self-reliant in military technology.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

1970: White Revolution led to increasing milk production.
Our Hope: End of milk adulteration.

1974: India conducted a nuclear test in Pokhran.
Our Hope: India becomes a leader in clean energy through nuclear power.

1982: Colour TV broadcast for the first time in the country.
Our Hope: Freedom from unjust censorship.

1983: India's victory in the Cricket World Cup.
Our Hope: We join top nations in the Olympic medal tally.

1991: Liberalisation of Indian economy.
Our Hope: Business to be free from supply-chain complexity.

1993: Panchayati Raj system came into force for the first time.
Our Hope: Essential facilities in all our villages.

1995: The day the first mobile call was made in India.
Our Hope: World dominance of India-manufactured mobile phones.

1995: Internet access to the public.

Our Hope: Internet freedom.

1997: Kalpana Chawla becomes the first Indian-origin woman to go into space.

Our Hope: Together, we smash the patriarchy, desi style!

1999: India beat Pakistan in Kargil War.
Our Hope: End to hostility, and growth of our homogeneous culture.

2005: Right to Information Act came into force.

Our Hope: Respect for the law.

2009: Right to Education Act introduced.

Our Hope: End of child labour.

2014: India becomes the first and only country to reach Mars in its first attempt with the Mangalyaan mission.

Our Hope: Launch of India's first crewed spaceflight.

2015: Smart City scheme in many states.

Our Hope: Every city in the country becomes a Smart City.

2017: GST launched in the country.

Our Hope: Mechanism for transparency in the law.

2018: SC reads down Section 377, under which, homosexual relationships were an offence.

Our Hope: Freedom to love whoever we want, no matter the gender, caste, religion, or culture.

2022: 162 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered.

Our Hope: Booster doses for everyone!
And of course, bye-bye to COVID!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT