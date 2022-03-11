Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: As Dhami Loses, Who Will BJP Pick as CM?

The BJP has swept Uttarakhand but with BJP's incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami losing from the Khatima seat in South Uttarakhand to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, it has led to the next big question: who will be the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand?

This will be Uttarakhand's fourth chief minister in less than year.

Since Uttarakhand doesn't have a Vidhan Parishad (ie an upper house), the only option for Pushkar Singh Dhami to be made the Chief Minister is if he contests a by-election and wins within the next six months.

Among the names doing rounds are Dhan Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat and Madan Kaushik.

However, the party can also parachute a leader from Delhi or choose a dark horse from among the MLAs. It has been done in the past as a tactic to avoid upsetting the internal party politics, so it is not a possibility that can be completely dismissed at the moment.