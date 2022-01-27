Uttarakhand Polls: Ex Congress Chief in State Kishore Upadhyay Joins BJP

Earlier this month, Upadhyay had met BJP's Uttarakhand election in-charge, Prahlad Joshi, which indicated that he was thinking of changing parties.

On being asked why the Congress expelled him, Upadhyay, in a reference to the meeting, said:

"A picture of myself with BJP went viral, which was represented in a different light."

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Joshi.

"I think Uttarakhand's development is only possible under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, and I want to work towards making Uttarakhand a better state. I am impressed with the work RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and BJP have done in Tehri and Uttarkashi. I am grateful to Prahlad Joshi for giving me this opportunity to be a part of the BJP," he said.

The Uttarakhand Congress has been plagued with infighting for a while. The party's top leader Harish Rawat had recently tweeted about the lack of support within the party.

However, in the midst of all this, the Congress party welcomed back Harak Singh Rawat. The BJP in Uttarakhand on 16 January had expelled Rawat from the party for six years, citing indiscipline.