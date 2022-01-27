Uttarakhand Polls: Ex Congress Chief in State Kishore Upadhyay Joins BJP

Upadhyay's switch comes a day after he was expelled by Congress for 'anti-party' activities.
Photo: Twitter / Kishore Upadhyay
Former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 27 January, ahead of the 14 February elections in the state.
Upadhyay's switch comes a day after he was expelled by Congress for 'anti-party' activities. He is likely to contest the state elections as a BJP candidate.
"Kishore will do something new now. Time has come to speak up," he added.
According to reports, the BJP will field him from Tehri, from where he had won the 2002 and 2007 Uttarakhand elections.
On Wednesday, 26 January, the Congress party had expelled Upadhyay and said:
Earlier this month, Upadhyay had met BJP's Uttarakhand election in-charge, Prahlad Joshi, which indicated that he was thinking of changing parties.
On being asked why the Congress expelled him, Upadhyay, in a reference to the meeting, said:
"A picture of myself with BJP went viral, which was represented in a different light."
He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Joshi.
"I think Uttarakhand's development is only possible under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, and I want to work towards making Uttarakhand a better state. I am impressed with the work RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and BJP have done in Tehri and Uttarkashi. I am grateful to Prahlad Joshi for giving me this opportunity to be a part of the BJP," he said.
The Uttarakhand Congress has been plagued with infighting for a while. The party's top leader Harish Rawat had recently tweeted about the lack of support within the party.
However, in the midst of all this, the Congress party welcomed back Harak Singh Rawat. The BJP in Uttarakhand on 16 January had expelled Rawat from the party for six years, citing indiscipline.
Meanwhile, commenting on Upadhyay's expulsion, Congress leader Devender Yadav said there was no place in the party for those who did not respect its values.
Elections to the 70-seat Uttarakhand will take place in one phase on 14 February, and the results will be declared on 19 March.
