Uttarakhand Polls: Congress Shares Second List, Pits Harish Rawat From Ramnagar

The Congress on Monday, 24 January, released their second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the hill state of Uttarakhand.

Congress leader Harish Rawat will contest from the Ramnagar seat, while Congress MLA Harak Singh Rawat’s daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain will contest from Landsdowne.

However, no constituency has been announced so far for Harak Singh Rawat himself.

Elections will be held for 70 seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly in a single phase on 14 February. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

Other Candidates

Other candidates in the second list include:

  • Suryakant Dhasmana - Dehradun Cantt (constituency)

  • Mohit Uniyal - Doiwala

  • Jayendra Chand Ramola – Rishikesh

  • Barkha Rani – Jwalapur

  • Virender Kumar Jati – Jhabrera

  • Subhash Choudhary - Khanpur

  • Dr Antriksh Saini - Laksar

  • Sandhya Dalakoti - Lalkuwa

  • Mahendar Pal Singh - Kaladhungi

Earlier, on Saturday, the party released its first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. While Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Pritam Singh has been fielded from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.

The hill state will witness a triangular battle this time – between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

