Uttarakhand Elections: 2 Long Term Trends in the Hill State May Decide Who Wins

Since its formation over 20 years ago, power in Uttarakhand has alternated between the BJP and the Congress, giving the impression that it is essentially a bipolar polity.

Now, it is quite possible that the same pattern may repeat yet again. But the Kerala election earlier this year, the 2016 Tamil Nadu election and the 2012 Punjab election showed us that such patterns can be broken.

Such a pattern happens when both the main parties have comparable proportion of committed voters and a small swing leads to a change of government every five years.

The change of power every five years hides two key trends in Uttarakhand politics: Increasing dominance by the BJP and the uneven influence of non-BJP/non-Congress parties.

The interplay of these trends may determine who wins Uttarakhand in the 2022 elections.