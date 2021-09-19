'1 Lakh Jobs in 6 Months': AAP's Uttarakhand Poll Promises Focus on Employment

Press conference by AAP's CM pick Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal and Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)
While campaigning for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 19 September, promised one lakh jobs in six months if voted to power in the state.
Addressing a press conference with AAP's CM pick Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, Kejriwal announced six major plans. He said that unemployed youths will soon be given jobs and and those who are unemployed will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000.
Kejriwal further announced that if the party was voted to power, they would provide one lakh jobs in six months and launch a job portal for the youths of the state.
This is Kejriwal's third visit to the state in view of the upcoming elections. Before leaving for the state, Kejriwal tweeted about lack of employment in Uttarakhand.
Earlier in July, the AAP chief had promised free electricity up to 300 units and no power cuts while campaigning in the state, a poll promise that he has also made in other poll-bound states of Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.
