'1 Lakh Jobs in 6 Months': AAP's Uttarakhand Poll Promises Focus on Employment

While campaigning for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 19 September, promised one lakh jobs in six months if voted to power in the state.

Addressing a press conference with AAP's CM pick Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, Kejriwal announced six major plans. He said that unemployed youths will soon be given jobs and and those who are unemployed will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000.