CM Dhami and Ex-CM Rawat Both Trail in Uttarakhand, but Former Won’t Be As Sad

The BJP looks set to return to power in Uttarakhand, but how are its biggest leaders performing in their own seats? Will Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami manage to win his constituency? And what about Congress veteran Harish Rawat? As of 1:10 pm, both the incumbent CM and the three-time former CM were trailing in their respective constituencies.

As the results for the Uttarakhand Assembly election continue to come in, here is a live interactive that shows you how Uttarakhand's big netas and key candidates are faring.