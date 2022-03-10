Uttarakhand Election Result Live: Pushkar Dhami's Maiden Test in Cong-BJP Fight

Uttarakhand Poll Results LIVE
(Photo: The Quint)
The counting of votes for the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in which 70 constituencies had gone to the polls last month, is slated to commence at 8 am on Thursday, 10 March.
Most exit poll results for Uttarakhand predict a drop in seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), forecasting a tough battle with their main challenger, the Congress.
Some of the key candidates in the poll battle include former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat contesting from the Lalkuwa seat, and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in the fray from Khatima.
Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats, of which 36 need to be won by a party or alliance to form majority
In the state's previous elections that were held in 2017, the BJP had won by an overwhelming margin, bagging 57 of the 70 seats
Held on 14 February, the single-phase Uttarakhand Assembly elections saw 62.5 percent voter turnout
Following are some of the candidates and constituencies to look out for in Thursday's poll results:
Pushkar Dhami (BJP) – Khatima
Harish Rawat (Congress) – Lal Kuan
Capt. Ajay Kothiyal (AAP) – Gangotri
Pritam Singh (Congress) – Chakrata
Satpal Maharaj (BJP) – Chaubattakal
