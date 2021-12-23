Why is Harish Rawat Upset? The Story Behind His Cryptic 'Warning' to Congress

Senior Congress leader and the party's most prominent face in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, tweeted out what is being seen as a "warning" or rather an "expression of anguish" to the party high command.

This article will try and give the story behind Rawat's public expression of dissatisfaction.

But first, here's the full translation of his tweet thread:

"Isn't it strange that as one is supposed to swim in the ocean that is the elections, the party organisation which is supposed to provide support, either refuses to help or plays a negative role.

In this ocean, the government has unleashed several crocodiles. The people under whose orders I'm supposed to swim, their representatives have tied my hands and feet.

I think often that 'Harish Rawat, this is enough. You've swam enough. Now it's time to rest. Then silently from one corner of my heart a voice says, 'Neither to be helpless, nor run run away (quote from the Mahabharata)'.

I'm in a dilemma. Perhaps the new year will show me the way. I have faith that Lord Kedarnath will guide me in this situation".