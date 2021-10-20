Harish Rawat Requests Congress To Relieve Him as the Punjab Party In-charge

Harish Rawat. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: IANS/ Altered by The Quint)
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Wednesday, 20 October, declared that he has requested the party to relieve him from his duty as the party's Punjab affairs in-charge, in light of the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand.
Rawat said in a series of tweets in Hindi, “On the one hand, I have my duty towards my Janmabhoomi (Uttarakhand) and on the other, I have to serve my karmabhoomi (Punjab).”
He added, “As elections approach, a person’s full time will have to be given to both the places.”
While the party tries to retain power in Punjab after going through tumultuous months, which resulted in the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the new chief minister, the party also aims to oust the BJP in Uttarakhand.
Declaring his attachment for Punjab, Rawat stated, "I will be able to do justice to my karmabhoomi (work place), only if I am able to do right by my janmabhoomi (birth place)."
On Wednesday, Rawat also commented on Captain Amarinder Singh’s decision to form a new party that might be open to seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, "Who can stop him if he can't stay with his old commitment to secularism? He was considered a symbol of 'Sarvdharm Sam-bhaav' and was connected to Congress' traditions for long. If he wants to go, he should," Hindustan Times reported.
Meanwhile, referring to the incessant rains in Uttarakhand that have taken lives of over 40 people, Rawat said, "I could visit only a few places. I wanted to help ease people's pain and reach everyone but my duties (in Punjab) had a different set of expectations from me," he said.
Concluding his tweets with 'Jai Congress Party', the senior leader said he will obey the party command in view of his request.
(With inputs from the Hindustan Times)
