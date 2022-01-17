Harak Singh Rawat Dismissed From Uttarakhand Cabinet, Expelled From BJP

Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat has been dismissed from the state Cabinet by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, reported news agency ANI, citing the Chief Minister’s Office.



The BJP MLA has also been expelled from the party for a period of six years.

Rawat was subsequently quoted by ANI as saying that BJP did not talk to him once before "taking such a big decision", and he had gone to Delhi to meet Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, but as soon as he reached, he discovered through social media that the BJP had expelled him.

He also said that he would have resigned from the party four years ago, if he had not left the Congress to join them.