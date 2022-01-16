FIR Against Bhupesh Baghel, Others For Violating COVID Norms While Campaigning

A police case was filed against Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and several others for violating COVID-19 norms while campaigning for the Congress party for the upcoming Assembly Polls in Noida on Sunday, 16 January, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police said.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will begin on 10 February and go on 7 March, with the results being declared on 10 March.

The District Election Officer complained to the Assistant DCP (Noida Police), who cited the Election Commission (EC) order that prevented five or more people from congregating at a venue for campaigning purposes.

Parties that were doing door-to-door campaigning, the EC had ruled, must not contain more than five members in the team.