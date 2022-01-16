Ex-UP Minister Dara Singh Chauhan Officially Joins Samajwadi Party

Dara Singh Chauhan, a former Cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Lucknow on Sunday, 16 January.

"I welcome Dara Singh Chauhan and his supporters who have come along large numbers," Yadav was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The Forest and Environment minister had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this week, and is one of the three ministers who has resigned from the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet in what has become a mass exodus of ministers and MLAs from the BJP to the SP.