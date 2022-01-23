Congress Releases First List of 53 Candidates for Uttarakhand Polls

The Congress on Saturday, 22 January, released its first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

While Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Pritam Singh has been fielded from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.

Meanwhile, Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjeev Arya, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and switched over to the Congress in October 2021, will contest from Bajpur and Nainital constituencies respectively.