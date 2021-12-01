Will Repeal of Char Dham Act Help BJP Cut Losses Among Uttarakhand Priests?

The government was forced to withdraw the Act due to protests from priests, who had been opposing it from the time it was passed. The priests feared that it would deprive them of their traditional share from temples as well as the right over land.

Many priests have been living in and around temples for decades and feared that government acquisition of land could lead to their eviction.

The priests' woes had compounded in 2020 due to a massive fall in religious tourism in Uttarakhand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several priests had come under debt and this added to the anger against the law.

"The BJP had become arrogant with its massive majority in the state and Centre and they thought they could take control of temples and increase their own revenue," a senior priest had told The Quint on an earlier occasion regarding this issue.