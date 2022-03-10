As Saffron as 2017? Take a Look at Uttarakhand’s Live Election Result Map

Watch the live interactive map of Uttarakhand below to see how the saffron party has swept the hill state yet again.
(Photo: The Quint)
Uttarakhand, which saw a BJP sweep in 2017 with the party winning 57 out of 70 seats, is set to see another saffron encore with the BJP leading in 46 out of 70 seats as of 12:30 pm.
Watch the live interactive map of Uttarakhand below to see how the saffron party has swept the hill state yet again.
The 2022 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election took place on 14 February with 70 seats going to the polls.
A voter turnout of 62.5 percent was recorded during the election, with 632 candidates in the fray.
Some of the key candidates during the election included Uttarakhand Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami contesting from Khatima, Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh from Lalkuwa and Chakrata, respectively, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Captain Ajay Kothiyal from Gangotri, and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakal.
In the previous Assembly election in 2017, the BJP had formed the government after winning 57 seats, while the Congress had won 11 seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)