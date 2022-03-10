Yogi Wins Maiden Assembly Election From Gorakhpur To Make Historic Return as CM

In 2017, the SP led by Akhilesh Yadav, was reduced to a minor presence in the state, obtaining only 47 seats out of a total of 403. While Mayawati's BSP won only 19 seats, the Congress had won seven.

The exit polls had predicted that BJP could secure around 46 percent of the votes, which is higher than its previous record of 41.4 percent (with alliance) votes in 2017, but significantly lower than the 51.2 percent votes it had secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.