'With Maurya, Will Join SP,' BJP MLA Refutes Daughter's 'Father Abducted' Claim

UP MLA Vinay Shakya and his daughter Riya Shakya. Akhilesh Yadav and Swami Prasad Maurya in the background image.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Amid rumours about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vinay Shakya quitting BJP and joining the Samajwadi Party (SP), his daughter released a video on Tuesday, 11 January, claiming that her uncle Devendra Shakya had a role in this and that her father was kidnapped, who she claimed is ill.
This comes amid BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s resignation from his position as a cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government.
However, at his residence in Etawah, BJP MLA from Bidhuna, Vinay Shakya refuted his daughter's claim about his kidnapping and added that he is with Swami Prasad Maurya and will join the Samajwadi Party.
Later, speaking on the viral video, Auraiya Police released a video stating that Shakya is fine and at home, and that the daughter’s claims are baseless.
SP Abhishek Verma said, “I talked with him (MLA Vinay Shakya) on a video call and found that he is currently staying at his Etawah residence. Police security personnel are also present at location.”