'Will Contest UP Polls if Party Asks, Want To See BJP Wiped Out': Akhilesh Yadav

File photo of Akhilesh Yadav.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/AkhileshYadav)
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, who had earlier stated that he would not be contesting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections, on Thursday, 18 October, said that he will compete in the polls if the party asks him to.
"That statement was twisted. If the Samajwadi Party decides, then I will contest," Yadav told NDTV in an interview, at a rally in UP's Ghazipur district.
"I want to see the BJP wiped out," the SP chief further said.
Akhilesh Yadav, on 1 November, had said that he would not be contesting the 2022 UP Assembly elections, PTI had reported.
Shortly afterwards, party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had clarified that the party would take the final call on Yadav's candidature.
UP Assembly elections, slated to be held in February-March 2022, will see parties contesting for 403 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which presently rules the state, had won the 2017 elections with an overwhelming majority of 312 seats.
While the SP had won 47 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19, the Congress had won only seven seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)