Iqra Hasan: The Woman Leading Kairana Election Campaign for Her Jailed Brother

A section of media had recently reported that Nahid's candidature has been withdrawn and Iqra would be fielded instead amid the political slugfest over his candidature and criminal past. However, the development was not officially corroborated by the SP.

Nahid's arrest kicked off a political storm as several senior BJP leaders took potshots at the SP for fielding him despite several cases against him, some under stringent sections, including the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

"If you see MLA Nahid Hasan (SP candidate from Kairana), he is SP's candidate number one. He is in jail. The second MLA is Abdullah Azam, who is on bail. If you see the list of SP candidates, it starts from the one in jail, and ends with the one on bail. The game of jail-bail is the real 'khel' (game) of the Samajwadi Party," Union minister Anurag Thakur had said in Lucknow.

Iqra, meanwhile, is unfazed by the opposition's attack and the bad press her brother is attracting over his arrest. "On the ground, the reality is different. If you go and take feedback from people, the story is entirely different," she said.