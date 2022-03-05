UP Elections: Once Loyal BJP Voters, Varanasi's Boatmen are Upset with Modi-Yogi

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

Ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, Pramod Manjhi, a boatman in Varanasi’s Shivala Ghat, was joyous at the prospect of BJP coming to power in the state. A self-proclaimed “former Modi-Bhakt”, Manjhi is seething with rage today.

“We are worshipers of Ma Ganga. And Modi called himself the son of Ma Ganga. So all of us got together and ensured BJP’s victory. But all we got was step-motherly treatment in return,” Manjhi said, vowing to not vote for the BJP in the 2022 polls.

Varanasi’s Mallah or boatmen community is a strong and and important votebank for the BJP. Adityanath has made multiple visits to the ghats of Ganga since taking over as CM. But one of the first and most important ones—that continues to be etched in the memories of most boatmen there—is the one he made in September 2018, to inaugurate a private luxury cruise-ship.