UP Polls: Shivpal Yadav To Contest on Samajwadi Party Ticket From Jaswantnagar

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday, 22 January, announced that Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief and former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Yadav will be fielded as the party’s candidate from Jaswantnagar seat in the Etawah district and will contest on SP’s symbol.

The seat is currently held by Yadav, who won the 2017 elections defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP’s) Manish Yadav Patre.