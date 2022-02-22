UP Polls Phase 4 To Test SP's Mettle, Prime Lucknow Seats To See Voting

As the seven phase-long Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections continue, the fourth phase of the pivotal polls is scheduled for Wednesday, 23 February. Polling in this phase, which covers the five prime seats of the capital city of Lucknow, will span over 9 districts and 59 constituencies.

The districts that will cast their vote on Wednesday are Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, Fatehpur. These districts cover 16 reserved constituencies.

Here's a look at the most notable candidates and the focal constituencies for the fourth phase, which will test the Samajwadi Party's projected gain against the BJP.