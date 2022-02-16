UP Polls: BJP Leader Contesting Against Akhilesh Alleges Attack by SP 'Goons'

BJP leader and centre's Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice, SP Singh Baghel, on Monday, 31 January, filed his papers from Karhal constituency, where he will be facing Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly polls.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, who is set to contest against Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, on Wednesday, 16 February, alleged that he was attacked by workers of the SP.
An FIR has been lodged in Mainpuri on the basis of Baghel's complaint, which has alleged that Baghel's convoy was pelted with stones and attacked in Rahmatullahpur village of Karhal, where he had gone to campaign for the polls on Tuesday evening.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders have submitted a complaint to the Election Commission in this regard, and have demanded action against the culprits.
A day after the incident, Baghel on Wednesday was provided Z category security by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), news agency ANI reported, citing sources from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
"Election is a very sacred process in a democracy, whatever elements spoil its dignity, they can never be good countrymen. On the strength of this hooliganism, they want to win the election," Baghel tweeted on Wednesday.
"The attack on the convoy of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, BJP candidate from Mainpuri's Karhal assembly constituency, by Samajwadi Party goons has shown the real character of the party," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi.
BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said, "The attack on BJP candidate Baghel Ji shows that Akhilesh (Yadav) is going to taste defeat. The victory in elections is ensured due to blessings of the people and not by the terror of goons."
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has also condemned the alleged attack.
The alleged violence comes amid the Assembly elections for 403 seats of Uttar Pradesh, which are being conducted in seven phases. While two phases of voting have been completed, the next phase of polling is scheduled for 20 February.
While the second phase saw a 60.44 percent voter turnout, the first phase of election saw 62.4 percent of the eligible population casting their votes.
