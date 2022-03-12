UP Polls: After Clean Sweep in 2017, BJP Loses Traction in Key Bundelkhand Belt

In 2017, the BJP had emerged victorious in all 20 Bundelkhand seats.
Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnered majority for a second time in the pivotal Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, 11 March, it saw a significant reduction in the number of its seats, including in the key Bundelkhand belt.

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnered a majority for a second time in the pivotal Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, 11 March, it saw a significant reduction in the number of its seats, including in the key Bundelkhand belt.

In the 403-seat Assembly, the BJP picked up 255 seats. Along with its allies, BJP attained victory in 17 out of the 20 constituencies Bundelkhand, which is spread over seven districts of Uttar Pradesh (Chitrakoot, Banda, Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur) and six districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Of these 17, 14 seats were won by the BJP, and three by its ally Apna Dal.

However, in 2017, the saffron party alone had made a clean sweep, emerging victorious on all 20 Bundelkhand seats. Before that, in 2012, the BJP had held only 3 seats in what is considered as UP's most underdeveloped region, while the BSP had 7, the Samajwadi Party 5, and the Congress 4.

Here's how the 20 constituencies in Bundelkhand voted in the 2022 Assembly polls.

1. Chitrakoot

Winner in 2022: Samajwadi Party

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 34.62%

  • Samajwadi Party: 43.23%

  • BSP: 15.97%

  • Congress: 0.89%

2. Banda

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 41.34%

  • Samajwadi Party: 33.63%

  • BSP: 19.4%

  • Congress: 0.96%

3. Manikpur

Winner in 2022: BJP ally (Apna Dal)

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • Apna Dal: 35.17%

  • Samajwadi Party: 34.67%

  • BSP: 21.82%

  • Congress: 1.98%

4. Naraini

Winner in 2022: BJP ally (Apna Dal)

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • Apna Dal: 35.17%

  • Samajwadi Party: 34.67%

  • BSP: 21.82%

  • Congress: 1.98%

5. Baberu

Winner in 2022: Samajwadi Party

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 35.15%

  • Samajwadi Party: 38.75%

  • BSP: 18.01%

  • Congress: 1.03%

6. Lalitpur

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 52.99%

  • Samajwadi Party: 20.59%

  • BSP: 20.81%

  • Congress: 1.18%

7. Mehroni

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 54.86%

  • Samajwadi Party: 17.33%

  • BSP: 22.07%

  • Congress: 1.29%

8. Jhansi Nagar

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 58.65%

  • Samajwadi Party: 28.45%

  • BSP: 7.06%

  • Congress: 3.5%

9. Babina

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 50.44%

  • Samajwadi Party: 31.46%

  • BSP: 13.02%

  • Congress: 0.99%

10. Mauranipur

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 51.83%

  • Samajwadi Party: 30.68%

  • BSP: 11.78%

  • Congress: 1.2%

11. Madhaugarh

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 41.29%

  • Samajwadi Party: 24.74%

  • BSP: 27.57%

  • Congress: 1.23%

12. Kalpi

Winner in 2022: Samajwadi Party

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • NISHAD (BJP ally): 28.29%

  • Samajwadi Party: 29.48%

  • BSP: 27.32%

  • Congress: 6.42%

13. Orai

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 47.45%

  • Samajwadi Party: 33.56%

  • BSP: 14.25%

  • Congress: 1.72%

14. Garautha

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 48.34%

  • Samajwadi Party: 34.07%

  • BSP: 12.43%

  • Congress: 1.4%

15. Hamirpur

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 40.14%

  • Samajwadi Party: 30.44%

  • BSP: 18.01%

  • Congress: 6.26%

16. Mahoba

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 45.61%

  • Samajwadi Party: 24.64%

  • BSP: 18.48%

  • Congress: 4.55%

17. Tindwari

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 44.24%

  • Samajwadi Party: 29.76%

  • BSP: 20.1%

  • Congress: 1.32%

18. Charkhari

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 45.75%

  • Samajwadi Party: 26.97%

  • BSP: 18.42%

  • Congress: 3.22%

19. Rath

Winner in 2022: BJP

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • BJP: 53.79%

  • Samajwadi Party: 29.87%

  • BSP: 9.37%

  • Congress: 1.99%

20. Ghatampur

Winner in 2022: (Apna Dal) BJP ally

Winner in 2017: BJP

Vote share in 2022:

  • Apna Dal: 41.6%

  • Samajwadi Party: 34.23%

  • BSP: 16.53%

  • Congress: 1.93%

