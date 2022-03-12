UP Polls: After Clean Sweep in 2017, BJP Loses Traction in Key Bundelkhand Belt

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnered a majority for a second time in the pivotal Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, 11 March, it saw a significant reduction in the number of its seats, including in the key Bundelkhand belt.

In the 403-seat Assembly, the BJP picked up 255 seats. Along with its allies, BJP attained victory in 17 out of the 20 constituencies Bundelkhand, which is spread over seven districts of Uttar Pradesh (Chitrakoot, Banda, Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur) and six districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Of these 17, 14 seats were won by the BJP, and three by its ally Apna Dal.

However, in 2017, the saffron party alone had made a clean sweep, emerging victorious on all 20 Bundelkhand seats. Before that, in 2012, the BJP had held only 3 seats in what is considered as UP's most underdeveloped region, while the BSP had 7, the Samajwadi Party 5, and the Congress 4.

Here's how the 20 constituencies in Bundelkhand voted in the 2022 Assembly polls.