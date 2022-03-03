Uttar Pradesh Polls Phase 6: Voting Begins, 57 Seats in 10 Districts at Stake

Polling for the penultimate phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 3 March.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Polling for the penultimate phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am on Thursday, 3 March, spanning 10 districts and 57 seats.
The polling in this phase will cover the Purvanchal belt in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will make his state elections debut in this phase. He is contesting from Gorakhpur Urban seat.
The districts that will cast their votes on Thursday are Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, and Ballia
The UP Assembly elections are about 70 percent done, with five phases already done and voters in 292 out of 403 constituencies having voted already
By most accounts, the election has been far closer contest between the parties than the 2017 Assembly elections or the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, all of which were dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
UP minister Upendra Tiwari, contesting from Phephna Assembly seat, cast his vote at a polling station in Ballia.
I am confident that the BJP will win, he told ANI.
Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla, contesting from Ballia, cast his vote in the 6th phase of Assembly polls.
Shukla told ANI, "I appeal to the public to cast their vote. There is a BJP and Yogi Adityanath wave in the state. We are confident that we will win over 350 seats."
After casting his vote, Yogi Adityanath told ANI, "I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under PM Modi's leadership BJP will make a record and will win large number of seats. We will win over 80 percent seats. Vote for development and security, vote for BJP."
CM Yogi Adityanath after casting his vote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, "The festival of democracy in Uttar Pradesh has entered its sixth phase today. It is my humble request to all the voters that they must participate in this festival with their votes. Your one vote, the power of democracy!
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote at Primary School Gorakhnath Kanya Nagar Kshetra, in Gorakhpur, for the 6th phase of Uttar Pradesh elections.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and its allies such as the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Mahan Dal, Pragatisheel Samaj Party (Lohia) and Janvadi Party (Socialist) have given a spirited fight to the BJP.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which went into the elections with a huge lead, had won 325 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections with a sizeable vote share of 41 percent, the highest for any party or alliance in UP for over two decades.
But in this election, the SP led by Akhilesh Yadav has projected itself as the main Opposition and captured much of the anti-BJP space in the state.