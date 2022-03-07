UP Polls Phase 7: Voting Begins, 613 Candidates in the Fray for 54 Seats

The seventh and terminal phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began on Monday, 7 March.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
The polling for the seventh and terminal phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began on Monday, 7 March.
Fifty four constituencies, spanning nine districts, are going to polls in this phase. The voting will commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, with the counting of votes slated to take place on 10 March.
The focal point of Monday's polls will be Varanasi, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition had won all eight Assembly segments in 2017, bestriding the "Modi wave".
UP Assembly polls began on 10 February
Counting of votes slated to take place on 10 March
Over 55% voter turnout was recorded in phase six
Voters exercising their vote enthusiasm in Mirzapur district.
UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal, who is contesting from Varanasi North Assembly constituency, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all seats in Varanasi.
He added that BJP will get over 350 seats in this Assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and said, "I request all the voters to participate in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections with full enthusiasm and create a new voting record."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday morning, "All respected voters must vote for the victory of nationalism, development and good governance. Your one vote will save your state from mafias, rioters and extreme dynasts."
The districts going to poll in the seventh phase are:
Azamgarh
Mau
Jaunpur
Ghazipur
Chandauli
Varanasi
Mirzapur
Bhadohi
Sonbhadra
Varanasi: With Varanasi being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP has had an exceptional influence in the district since 2014 general elections.
In 2017, the BJP had managed to win all eight assembly constituencies in the district, namely Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapur.
Azamgarh: Dominated by Yadavs and Muslims, Azamgarh district has traditionally been an SP stronghold and includes the following 10 Assembly segments: Atrauliya, Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, Lalganj, and Mehnagar.
The party had managed to hold on to five out of ten of these seats in 2017, even when the BJP swept the polls.
Malhani Assembly Constituency: An SP bastion, the constituency falls under Jaunpur district and will see a battle between BJP's Krishna Pratap Singh and incumbent MLA Lucky Yadav. With PM Modi campaigning for Singh, the SP will have to prove its mettle on the seat. For the SP, it is a matter of prestige as the seat was once held by stalwart Parasnath Yadav.
In 2020, SP's Lucky Yadav, contesting the bypoll after his father Parasnath Yadav's death, won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Dhananjaya Singh with a margin of over 4,600 votes. This time again, the seat is seeing a high-pitched battle with former Jaunpur MP KP Singh contesting on the BJP ticket.
Mau Sadar Assembly Constituency: Held by jailed mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari since 1996, the seat will see a contest between his son Abbas Ansari on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, BJP's Ashok Singh, and BSP's Bheem Rajbhar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)