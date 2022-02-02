UP Polls: SP Fields Swami Prasad Maurya From Fazilnagar Seat in Kushinagar

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday, 2 February, announced that Swami Prasad Maurya will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly polls from Fazilnagar seat in Kushinagar.

Maurya had recently joined the party after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, Pallavi Patel has been declared as SP's candidate from Sirathu in Kushinagar and will be up against the BJP leader and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In Lucknow's Sarojninagar, SP has fielded Abhishek Mishra.