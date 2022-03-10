UP Elections 2022: Jailed SP Leader Azam Khan Registers Big Win From Rampur Seat

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and jailed MP Azam Khan, has won by 55,141 votes from the Rampur Assembly seat in Uttar's Pradesh's Rampur district, defeating the BJP's Akash Saxena.

Khan grossed 1,31,225 votes, defeating Saxena, who managed to pick up 76,084 seats.

The senior politician, who has been in jail since February 2020 with close to 100 FIRs lodged against him, had won from the Rampur Assembly seat in the 2017 polls, defeating Shiv Bahadur Saxena of the BJP by a margin of over 45,000 votes.