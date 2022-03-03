Uttar Pradesh Elections Phases 6 & 7: Why BJP is Vulnerable in Modi-Yogi's Turf

As many as 111 Assembly constituencies of Eastern Uttar Pradesh will be voting in the sixth and seventh phases of polling on 3 March and 7 March.

This includes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's seat Gorakhpur Sadar and the five Assembly segments in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha seat Varanasi.

So far, the Samajwadi Party-led coalition has given the BJP-led NDA a run for its money, chipping away at its vote share and seat share in each of the five phases but with varying degrees of success.

The Quint had written in November that the BJP may face more difficulty in West UP, Rohilkhand, and Poorvanchal and may do better in Awadh, Bundelkhand, and other parts of central UP.