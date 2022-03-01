Uttar Pradesh Elections: 292 Seats Have Voted, Six Trends Seem Quite Clear

These six aspects are reasonably certain. The final outcome, however, will be based on at least four X-factors.

1. BJP's Advantage vs Extent of SP's Rise: In 2017, the NDA won 222 seats by margins of over 10 percentage points. Out of these 93 were won by margins of over 20 points and 129 by margins between 10-20 percentage points. 103 seats were won by margins of under 10 percentage points.

Not all 103 has the SP as the runner-up but even if the party flips all the 103 seats in addition to retaining all of its own seats, it would still be well short of a majority. Has the SP done enough to turn at least half the seats the BJP won by 10-20 percentage points?

Unless the SP achieves this, the likely result would be a narrow majority for the BJP.

2. SP's Social Coalition: We can say with reasonable degree of certainty that the SP-RLD alliance has succeeded in winning over a sizable chunk of Jat votes from the BJP. This is benefitting the alliance in the entire sugarcane belt.

However, has the SP-led alliance succeeded in winning over any other major voting block from the BJP at such a substantial scale? This is not certain.

What does seem to be the case is the shift of Kurmis, Mauryas, Sainis, Gujjars and other OBC caste groups in certain pockets based on candidate selection or local factors.

Then there might be a shift away from BJP among Pasi Dalit voters in parts of Awadh and possibly East UP. The SP seems to be main but not sole beneficiary of this. In some seats like Bachhrawan, Jagdishpur and Bakshi Ka Talab the Congress also seems to be gaining.

But despite the SP's major pitch towards wooing non-Yadav OBCs, it doesn't seem to have dented the BJP in this section as much as it may have among Jats of the sugarcane belt.

3.The BSP Story: Decline or Resilience? It does seem that the BSP may be losing some of its support among Muslims. This may be due to two reasons: first, there seems to be a sense among Muslims, especially after the Bengal elections, that the community should back the main anti-BJP party at the state level and not just the seat level.

Second, is the perception that the BSP has cooperated with the BJP at the national level on issues like Triple Talaq and a possible post-poll alliance between the two parties can't be ruled out.

But beyond the loss of some Muslim support, how is the BSP's vote base changing? Is it gaining ground among non-Jatav Dalits, especially after the Hathras gangrape? Has it been able to win back some of the Upper Caste support that it had lost between in the past few years?

Conversely, if the BSP is losing support beyond Muslims, who are these voters shifting to? Who would these voters consider a bigger enemy – the BJP or the SP?

4. Impact of Economic Issues: One such issue is the SP's announcement that it would restore the old pension scheme. This seems to have gone down well among government servants. But this section isn't concentrated in limited areas, rather they are spread across the state. So, will it have a sizable impact on the electoral outcome?

The second such issue is unemployment and the increasing flak that the BJP is facing on this issue, especially after the police violence against job aspirants in Allahabad.

Here again, the youth affected are from across UP and therefore not in a position to affect the outcome in a particular area. Has this issue created a sentiment against BJP across UP? Or will the party be able to contain the losses due to PM Modi and CM Yogi's appeal.