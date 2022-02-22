Uttar Pradesh Election: 6 Key Aspects to Phase 4 As BJP Hopes To Regain Momentum

The areas going to vote in phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on 23 February were extremely productive for the BJP in the 2017 Assembly elections. The party and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won 52 out of the 60 seats voting in this phase, leaving just four for the Samajwadi Party, two for SP's erstwhile ally Congress and two for the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Seven out of nine districts that will be voting are in the Awadh region:

Lakhimpur Kheri (8 seats) Sitapur (9 seats) Hardoi (8 seats) Unnao (6 seats) Lucknow (9 seats) Rae Bareli (6 seats) Fatehpur (6 seats).

Then there are two other districts going to vote - Pilibhit in Rohilkhand and Banda in Bundelkhand with 4 seats each.