Uttar Pradesh Elections Phase 2: SP Hopes for Big Gains; These 4 Factors Are Key

Some of the districts voting in phase 2 have a sizable Muslim population: Rampur 50%, Moradabad 50%, Bijnor 43%, Saharanpur 42%, Amroha 41%, Bareilly 34%, Sambhal 33%, and Badaun 23%.

Last time, the BJP managed to win some of the seats that in these districts due to a split of Muslim votes between the SP and the BSP.

But when the two parties contested together in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they managed to dominate this region, winning seven out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats that fall in these districts.

The question, this time, is: can the SP now consolidate this vote on its own? If it manages to do that, this phase may emerge as one of its best phases in the elections.

Now, if the SP ends up gaining due to a consolidation of minority votes, it would mean that it would largely be benefitting at the expense of the BSP and the Congress, as discussed earlier.

However, it's not just Muslims, this area also has a sizable presence of Dalits (especially Jatavs), upper-caste voters, and non-Yadav OBCs.

The Quint's ground report from Saharanpur revealed the churn among Jatav and Valmiki voters in the area.

Smaller OBC communities like Sainis and Khadgavanshis also have pockets of influence. Kurmis are more numerous and are especially influential in Bareilly district.

In some seats like Bilaspur, the contest is mainly between Punjabi candidates.