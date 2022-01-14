At the Heart of Uttar Pradesh Elections Lie 3 Leaders & Their Break-Up With BJP

Rajbhar, Maurya, and Tikait fell out with the BJP at different points in time, but their reasons were similar.

For Rajbhar, the fallout is closely linked to the Raghavendra Kumar Committee that was set up by the Yogi Adityanath government in 2018 to carve out a sub-quota for most backward and extremely backward castes within the OBC quota.

Despite the committee recommending the creation of sub-quotas, the Adityanath government did not implement it for fear of alienating two dominant OBC groups, which are also BJP's core vote bank – Lodhs and Kurmis.

Rajbhar resigned from the Yogi government in February 2019, just before the Lok Sabha elections, and accused the BJP of "betraying OBCs" by not "dividing the 27 percent OBC quota."

Tikait fell out with the BJP after the farm laws were passed in 2020, and since then, has become one of its most vocal critics as part of the anti-farm law movement.

Maurya quit the BJP on 12 January 2021.

The trio may have engaged with the BJP in different ways for their political survival and advancement, but in the end, all three of them realised that the party had become an existential threat to their own politics.

Maurya and Rajbhar appear to have joined or allied with the BJP because they thought their respective bases would get a better deal than in the Yadav-dominated SP and Jatav-dominated BSP.

It became clear to Rajbhar and Maurya that the BJP sought to expand its base among non-Yadav OBCs through them, and eventually discard or sideline them and replace them with leaders of the same caste but from an RSS stable, such as a Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Then, they also saw that the BJP's acceptance of caste assertion was mainly so long it operated within a Hindu framework. The BJP's Hindutva twist to Rajbhar icon Raja Suheldev's clash with Ghazi Salar Masud has been written on by scholars, such as Badri Narayan.

Both these aspects sought to undermine the politics that Maurya and Rajbhar stood for.

The same goes for Tikait. He may have played along with the BJP in Muzaffarnagar, but later realised that the Hindutva-isation of Jats in West UP ended up shrinking the space for the agrarian and Jat politics that he espoused.

To add to these threats were two more aspects: BJP's increasingly unilateral, centralised, and bureaucrat-driven functioning at the Centre, and more so at the state level, that provided little space for any kind of negotiations.

Not to mention the upper-caste, especially Thakur, domination of the Yogi Adityanath regime.

All these factors contributed to these leaders' fallout with the BJP.