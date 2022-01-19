UP Polls: Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's Daughter-in-Law, Joins BJP

Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 19 January.

"I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work and the various schemes of the BJP," Yadav said at the joining ceremony.