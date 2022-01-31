UP Polls: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel To Take On Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal

BJP leader and Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice, SP Singh Baghel, on Monday, 31 January, filed his papers from Karhal constituency, where he will be facing Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly polls.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Baghel, according to ANI, thanked the BJP for the nomination, and said:
Baghel is a BJP MP from Agra, and is known to be a former aide of Mulayam Singh Yadav. He had previously contested an election against Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, and had lost.
The SP had announced Akhilesh Yadav as its candidate from Karhal on Thursday, 20 January.
The state of UP will go to the polls in seven phases, starting 10 February and culminating on 7 March.
