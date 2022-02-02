UP Polls: BJP Fields Just-Retired ED Officer From Lucknow, Aparna Yadav Left Out

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases, beginning 10 February. Lucknow will cast its votes on 23 February.
Ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 1 February, announced its candidates for all nine seats of the capital city of Lucknow.

Ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, 1 February, fielded former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Rajeshwar Singh from the Sarojini Nagar seat.

The announcement of Singh's candidature comes merely a day after his voluntary retirement application was accepted by the ED's joint director.

The BJP on Tuesday night announced its candidates for all nine seats of the capital city of Lucknow.

Recent BJP joinee Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Yadav, was not named among the candidates. Yadav and BJP MP Ritu Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank had both been vying for the Lucknow Cantonment seat, which has been given to state minister Brijesh Pathak.

Yadav had been defeated by Joshi to the high profile seat in the 2017 Assembly polls.

State minister Ashutosh Tandon will be contesting the elections from Lucknow East.
Maneesh Rawat, who switched over from Samajwadi Party to BJP this month, has been given a party ticket from Sidhauli.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit was denied a ticket, as the veteran leader has crossed 75 years of age.

A full list of the candidates named on Tuesday night is as follows:

  1. Shashank Trivedi - Maholi

  2. Rakesh Rathore "Guru" - Sitapur

  3. Maneesh Rawat - Sidhauli

  4. Ashutosh Shukla - Bhagwantnagar

  5. Jaya Devi - Malihabad

  6. Yogesh Shukla - Bakshi Kaa Talab

  7. Rajrajeswar Singh - Sarojini Nagar

  8. Anjini Shrivastav - Lucknow West

  9. Dr Neeraj Bora - Lucknow North

  10. Ashutosh Tandon 'Gopal' - Lucknow East

  11. Rajneesh Gupta - Lucknow Central

  12. Brijesh Pathak - Lucknow Cantt

  13. Amaresh Kumar - Mohanlal Ganj

  14. Amarpal Maurya - Unchahar

  15. Rajendra Patel - Jahanabad

  16. Chandraprakhas Mishra Matiyari - Gauriganj

  17. Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay - Chitrakoot

The BJP had won eight out of the nine seats in Lucknow in the last state elections.

Published: 02 Feb 2022,08:56 AM IST
