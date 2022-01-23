BJP Alliance Fields First Muslim Candidate in UP, to Rival Abdullah Azam in Suar

Haidar Ali Khan’s grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Khan was a five-term Congress MP from Rampur, and his father Nawab Kazim Ali Khan is a four-term MLA, and presently the Congress party’s candidate from Rampur.



Khan himself was previously named the Congress candidate from Suar, before he defected and became the candidate for Apna Dal (S).

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to begin on 10 February and culminate on 10 March.