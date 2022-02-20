Voting Begins for UP Polls Phase 3; Akhilesh Makes His Assembly Election Debut

UP Elections Third Phase Voting Live
Voting has begun for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on Sunday, 20 February, covering 16 districts and 59 constituencies spread across Bundelkhand, Awadh, and western UP.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept Bundelkhand in 2017, the Samajwadi Party (SP) considers at least eight districts in this region – Mainpuri, Etawah, Firozabad, Kasganj, Etah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and Auraiya – as its strongholds.
SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election from Karhal in Mainpuri against Union Minister and BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel.
Of the 16 districts going to polls today, five districts are from Western UP, six from the Awadh region, and five from the Bundelkhand region
The 16 districts polling in the third phase include Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawa, Farrukhabad, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba
The voting is scheduled to continue till 6 pm
"I appeal to the voters of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh that each and every vote of yours is very important to elect the government which will accelerate development by keeping the state free from familyism, casteism and appeasement. So vote in maximum numbers," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Sunday morning as the polling began.
"For fear-free, riot-free, crime-free state, for the victory of nationalism, for the creation of 'self-reliant and new Uttar Pradesh' and for the upliftment of the people, all of you must vote...," tweeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning.
Here are some key candidates and constituencies in the fray:
Shivpal Yadav (SP) vs Vivek Shakya (BJP) - Jaswantnagar
Anil Kumar Dohare (SP) vs Asim Arun (BJP) - Kannauj
Hari Om Yadav (BJP) vs Sarvesh Singh (SP) - Sirsaganj
Brij Mohan (SP) vs Anjula Mahor (BJP) - Hathras
Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election from Karhal in Mainpuri.
