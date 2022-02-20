Voting Begins for UP Polls Phase 3; Akhilesh Makes His Assembly Election Debut

Voting has begun for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on Sunday, 20 February, covering 16 districts and 59 constituencies spread across Bundelkhand, Awadh, and western UP.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept Bundelkhand in 2017, the Samajwadi Party (SP) considers at least eight districts in this region – Mainpuri, Etawah, Firozabad, Kasganj, Etah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and Auraiya – as its strongholds.

SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election from Karhal in Mainpuri against Union Minister and BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel.