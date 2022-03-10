Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Loses from Sirathu

Patel, who is from Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), was being supported by the Samajwadi Party. She is the daughter of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel and the sister of Anupriya Patel, who is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.

After Sonelal Patel's death, the party was split into two factions.

Sirathu had been a stronghold of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) until it was won by Maurya in the 2012 UP Assembly election.