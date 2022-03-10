Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Loses from Sirathu

Maurya stood as the OBC face of the BJP, with the community having a population of 22 percent in the region, making the seat significant for the party. Image used for representative purposes.
Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has lost from the Sirathu Assembly constituency to Pallavi Patel by a margin of 7,337 votes.
Maurya took to Twitter to say that he respected the people's mandate.
Patel, who is from Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), was being supported by the Samajwadi Party. She is the daughter of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel and the sister of Anupriya Patel, who is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.
After Sonelal Patel's death, the party was split into two factions.
Sirathu had been a stronghold of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) until it was won by Maurya in the 2012 UP Assembly election.
The BJP has secured a jubilant victory in the 2022 UP Assembly elections by winning 232 seats so far. The SP on the other hand has managed to win 110 seats.
The BJP had won a majority of 325 seats out of the total 403 during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017.