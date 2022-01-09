UP Elections 2022: Constituency-wise Polling Schedule

The Election Commission of India announced the much-awaited dates for Assembly polls in the states of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 8 January.

The 2022 state Assembly elections will begin with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh on 10 February and will end on 7 March, with the seventh and last phase of the polling in the state. The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.

Here’s an infogram to help you go through the constituency-wise polling schedule.