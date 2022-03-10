UP Election Results 2022: Counting To Begin Shortly, BJP Eyes Historic Return

UP Election Results LIVE
The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyeing a historic return and become the first ever party to retain power for a second consecutive term in the state.
If the party manages to secure majority as predicted, Yogi Adityanath will also become the first chief minister of the state to retain the top post for the second consecutive term.
Meanwhile, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is looking to topple the BJP, with several exit polls predicting a massive spike in its seat tally and vote share.
The seat projections for the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have indicated that the parties will fail to make a mark, making the fight being a dual contest between the BJP and the SP.
Both Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav contested their maiden Assembly elections from the Gorakhpur Urban and Karhal constituencies respectively
The BJP in 2017 bagged a resounding victory by winning 325 out of the 403 Assembly seats
The SP, which was in an alliance with the Congress, had won just 47 seats in 2017
While the Congress had won just seven seats, the Mayawati-led BSP had won 19 seats
Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with a comfortable majority.
Speaking to ANI, Varanasi DM said that counting of votes will begin at 8 am with postal ballots.
Section 144 has been imposed in Varanasi ahead of the counting.
A day after SP President Akhilesh Yadav alleged Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering in Varanasi, the Election Commission (EC) has suspended Varanasi Additional District Magistrate Nalini Kant Singh.
Singh, who had been the EVM in-charge, was removed from the post of nodal officer, and the EC has ordered his dismissal from his all election work.
About a year ago, hardly anyone would have expected the UP Assembly elections to turn into a close contest.
But now, it is very difficult to dispute that there has been a clear increase in support of Akhilesh Yadav's alliance and that the 2022 election has been much closer than previous Assembly election or the last two Lok Sabha polls.
The main question is: Have the SP and its allies done enough to pull off an upset in this election?
A key aspect that has often been ignored – both by SP's critics and even supporters – is the enormity of the challenge before the party.
The exit polls have projected an easy win for the BJP again, with the SP trailing in its wake.
Go to the official app or website of Election Commission: results.eci.gov.in
Click on 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency - March 2022' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the name of the state you want to check election results for, that is, UP/ Punjab/ Goa/ Manipur/ Uttarakhand
You will be directed to result trends
Choose any of the given option, that is, Party wise’, ‘Constituency wise-All Candidates’ and ‘Constituency wise Trends’, to follow the live result updates
The final result will be declared after conclusion of vote counting
