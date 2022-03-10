UP Election Results 2022: Counting To Begin Shortly, BJP Eyes Historic Return

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyeing a historic return and become the first ever party to retain power for a second consecutive term in the state.

If the party manages to secure majority as predicted, Yogi Adityanath will also become the first chief minister of the state to retain the top post for the second consecutive term.

Meanwhile, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is looking to topple the BJP, with several exit polls predicting a massive spike in its seat tally and vote share.

The seat projections for the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have indicated that the parties will fail to make a mark, making the fight being a dual contest between the BJP and the SP.