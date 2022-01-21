Why Chandrashekhar Ravan Is Taking On Yogi in Latter's Home Turf Gorakhpur

(The decision of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to challenge Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogi Adityanath has grabbed eyeballs. The Quint discusses the implications of Azad's decision. This is the view. You can read the counterview by Amitabh Tiwari here.)

Azad Samaj Party (ASP) supremo Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan is all set to challenge Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the latter's home turf. Ravan will fight the election on the Gorakhpur Urban seat against Yogi. He had indicated the same earlier while speaking of an alliance with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, which failed to fructify.

"If Akhilesh asks me, I am ready to fight an election against Yogi," he had declared.

Ravan is gearing up to duel Yogi now, but the question is whether he would be able to outwit the saffron-clad ascetic. Or is Chandrashekhar Azad eyeing something beyond?