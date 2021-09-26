Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Today, 6-7 Ministers Expected To Be Inducted

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will expand his Cabinet on Sunday, 26 September evening, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.

Sources said that approximately six or seven new ministers are expected to be inducted into the expanded cabinet.

Among names doing the rounds are Sangeeta Bind, Jitin Prasad, Chhatra Pal Gangwar, Palturam, Dinesh Khatik, Sanjay Gaur and Dharamveer Prajapati.

According to India Today, preparations are underway and the oath-taking is likely to be held at 5:30 pm in Lucknow's Raj Bhavan.