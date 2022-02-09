UP Polls: Congress Promises Loan Waiver for Farmers, Cash for COVID-Hit Families

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, 9 February, launched the party's manifesto.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Just a day ahead of polling in the state, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, 9 February, launched the party's manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with a strong pitch for the welfare of farmers, COVID warriors, and teachers.
According to the manifesto, farmers' loans will be waived off within 10 days of the Congress coming to power in the state. Additionally, the electricity bills of farmers and those affected by COVID will be waived off.
The manifesto also promises Rs 3,000 compensation for crop damage due to stray cattle.
Here are the key highlights of the manifesto:
Paddy and wheat will be purchased at ₹2,500 per quintal and sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal.
20 lakh government jobs.
COVID-affected families will be given Rs 25,000.
Free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for any disease.
Party will strengthen health services by increasing the budget allocated for health services by 5 percent.
The salary of the village head will be increased to Rs 6,000 per month and the salary of security guards to Rs 5,000.
School fees will be controlled and around 2 lakh vacant teaching seats will be filled.
Free education for students of tribal and backward classes from kindergarten to postgraduate.
Rs 5,000 per month to the cooks making mid-day meals
‘False’ cases against journalists will be withdrawn, Vadra said.
