In Uttar Pradesh, BJP Turncoat, SP's Swami Prasad Maurya Loses From Fazilnagar

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate and influential Other Backward Castes (OBC) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, on Thursday, 10 March, lost from Fazilnagar seat in Kushinagar district with 71,015 votes.

The battle for the Fazilnagar seat was largely expected to be triangular, with SP turncoat and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Mohammad Illyas Ansari and BJP's Surender Singh Kushwaha in the fray.

Kushwaha won the election with 1,16,029 votes, with Maurya in second place, logging in 71,015 votes. Meanwhile, BSP candidate Ansari grabbed 28,237 votes.